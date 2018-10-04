Ravens defensive coordinator: Baker Mayfield is this generation's Brett Favre or John Elway

Lou Holtz, when he was coaching Notre Dame, made over-complimenting that week’s opponent into an art form. Praising your opponent to a comical extent during the week is universally accepted now at all levels of football.

Keep that in mind when we look at what Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale had to say about Baker Mayfield. The Ravens play Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Even if Martindale was trying to pump up his opponent that week, his comments about Mayfield are eye-opening.

“I think Baker Mayfield is this generation’s Brett Favre or John Elway if you will,” Martindale said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

That’s a pretty amazing comparison.

Baker Mayfield has already shown off his ability

The Browns took Mayfield with the first overall pick, and that alone says something about his talent. Mayfield isn’t the prototype NFL quarterback at about 6-foot-1. But the Browns believed in his ability.

While the Browns, in a staggeringly weird decision, wouldn’t let Mayfield compete for the opening-day starting job, they had no choice in Week 3 when Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. Mayfield led the Browns’ first win since December of 2016 in one of the most memorable games the Browns have had since re-entering the NFL in 1999. It’s amazing Hue Jackson wouldn’t make that switch without being forced into it, but at least he finally fell into the right decision.

Mayfield had his ups and downs in a loss at the Oakland Raiders last week, but his playmaking ability was on display again. Apparently it was obvious to Martindale when he broke down the tape.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale had high praise for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. (AP)

How good can Mayfield be?

Martindale told reporters that he likes Mayfield’s confidence and swagger, which has stood out since he was at Oklahoma winning a Heisman Trophy. Martindale also praised Mayfield’s accuracy and ability to throw the ball in tight windows.

Story Continues

“He thinks he’s standing on top of the mountain,” Martindale said, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

It’s still a reach to think Mayfield ends up in the same class as Elway or Favre. Both of them are first-ballot Hall of Famers and probably among the 10 best quarterbacks ever. If Mayfield ends up coming close to approaching the accomplishments of those two, the Browns will have made a historic pick.

But the similarities in style are fair. Mayfield has a big arm, isn’t afraid to use it and doesn’t seem rattled by the moment. Maybe he won’t end up as good as Favre or Elway, but it’ll be fun to see him try.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts