Ravens coach John Harbaugh unconcerned about Marcus Peters’ sideline outburst Sunday

Frank Sinatra once sang, “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” and the Baltimore Ravens had many of their own Sunday.

The Ravens blew a 17-point advantage, but had a chance to take a lead as they had the ball on the Bills’ 1-yard line with under 6 minutes to play. But two straight running plays resulted in a net loss of yardage.

On fourth down, the Ravens went for a touchdown instead of trying a short field goal, but quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception in the end zone.

Buffalo then drove 77 yards and kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to win the game 23-20.

As it became all but certain Buffalo would win the game, cameras showed an upset Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters being restrained by teammates.

Marcus Peters and Harbaugh got into it.pic.twitter.com/kE96L5XCa2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2022

During a news conference Monday, Harbaugh was asked about Peters’ outburst. Harbaugh seemed unconcerned about it.

“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I’m not worried about that at all. We’ll be fine. What I said last night about Marcus stands, that’s how I feel about him. I don’t anticipate any issues at all. We’re here. Unless things have changed — and I’ll talk with him when the opportunity comes up — we’re going to be great friends for the rest of our lives.

“We’re gonna look back and see each other in a reunion one day. I’ll probably put him in a headlock. If you think it’s not going to be like that (emotional) in these kind of environments, maybe it’s a perfect world, but I don’t worry about things like that.”