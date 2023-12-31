Ravens claim No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs with another dominant display against Dolphins

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore Ravens are staying home for the winter – in the best way possible, and unless they’re flying to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58.

Baltimore clinched the AFC's No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage for the postseason with a 56-19 victory Sunday over the Miami Dolphins. They also clinched the team’s first AFC North title since 2019. It was the most points the Ravens have scored at home in franchise history.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson authored the most emphatic bulletin point to his MVP-caliber resume by completing 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards and five passing touchdowns. He finished with a perfect passer rating (158.3) and added 35 rushing yards on six carries, and the sellout crowd at M&T Bank Stadium showered him with “MVP” chants all afternoon.

The Dolphins entered the game leading the NFL in total offense (411.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (30.9 points per game). But Baltimore owns the league’s best scoring defense (16.3 points per game) with the most turnovers forced. They forced three more (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) as the unit recovered from the Dolphins’ blistering opening drive of the game – a 75-yard sequence that had four plays go for at least 12 yards on their way to a Cedrick Wilson touchdown four minutes into the game.

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Miami made it 14-13 on a Jason Sanders field goal with 3:10 left in the first half. Less than two minutes of game time later, though, the Ravens led by two scores. Jackson hit rookie Zay Flowers down the right side for 75 yards and a touchdown on the first play following the kickoff.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa then threw the first of his two picks – a one-handed snag by linebacker Roquan Smith that left Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel cursing on the sideline. Facing a fourth-and-7 from the Miami 35-yard line, John Harbaugh left the offense on the field and Isaiah Likely hauled in a one-handed catch, turned upfield and dove for the pylon to make it 28-13 with 1:24 until halftime.

Justice Hill (112 total yards), who caught Baltimore’s first touchdown of the game on a wheel route, took the kickoff out of halftime inside the red zone and the Ravens. Likely caught his second touchdown 91 seconds into the half.

Unlike Week 2 of last season, when the teams squared off here and Miami put up 28 points in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins could not pull off a second-half comeback.

Both teams were missing key contributors. Baltimore was without right guard Kevin Zeitler, who tried to give it a go during warmups, and playmaking safety Kyle Hamilton.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, who leads the league in rushing touchdowns, was surprisingly ruled out before the game. Miami was already without No. 2 receiver Jaylen Waddle, and cornerback Xavien Howard was carted off with a foot injury. Then with 3:05 left, edge rusher Bradley Chubb was carted off with a knee injury.

The Dolphins could have put themselves in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the AFC with a win. Now, the AFC East title will come down to the final week of the regular season when they host the Buffalo Bills.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ravens claim No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs after routing Dolphins