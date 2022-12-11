Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley leaves with injury after taking big hit

The Baltimore Ravens are down to their third quarterback after Tyler Huntley left the game in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's unclear what injury Huntley suffered, but he took a hard, twisting hit on third-and-3 early in the third quarter. He had completed 8-of-12 passes for 88 yards and rushed nine times for 31 yards before he exited.

With Huntley out, 2022 undrafted free agent Anthony Brown stepped in. The Ravens had already lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson with a PCL injury and signed veteran backup Brett Hundley earlier this week.

