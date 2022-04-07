Raven-Symoné Says She 'Believes in Therapy' After Working in TV Since She Was a Child Star

Olivia Jakiel
·3 min read

Raven-Symoné is opening up about the importance of therapy.

During an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!), the Raven's House actress, 36, chatted with Senior Correspondent Jeremy Parsons about some of the troubles she faced as a child star, and how she overcame some of the past patterns that were instilled in her during her early acting days.

"I believe in therapy," Raven-Symoné told Parsons of why she's become more outspoken as she's aged. "I believe in the couch. I have been guarded my whole entire career because of what I've been taught to do, because of the people around me, because of my childhood."

The actress went on to credit her wife, as well as her current team, for helping her break down some of the barriers she's had up since she was young.

"Me getting married to Miranda [Pearman-Maday] has helped a lot. The people who are now on my team have really set a foundation that makes me feel comfortable enough because I know that somebody has my back," she said.

Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday
Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday

Amy Sussman/Getty

Raven-Symoné added: "In prior situations, I would say things, I've gotten all kinds of things, but people in my own corner were chastising me as much as everyone else, and I didn't feel secure or safety."

The Disney star, who has been a co-host on The Talk since 2019, also recalled watching some of her role models in the industry "get kicked out" after publicly coming out, saying she "took those cues" as a young actress in the business.

"But then, you know what happened?" the host said. "A new generation came that said, 'We don't care what anybody says.' "

Raven-Symoné and Pearman-Maday secretly tied the knot in June 2020, revealing the surprise news in an Instagram post.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the star captioned a sweet shot of the two sharing an embrace on their special day. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a------."

In May 2021, Raven-Symoné opened up about expanding their family, telling Entertainment Tonight the couple is hoping for "a whole bunch of people in the house" one day.

"I want four kids. I want a big family," the actress shared. "I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun."

Added Pearman-Maday: "And we share that in common, wanting that really kind of picturesque, family dinner, loud, house, the things we didn't really grow up with."

