Raven-Symoné Pays Tribute to Late Brother Blaize on His 32nd Birthday: 'So Many Lives You've Touched'

The actress shared earlier this week that her younger brother Blaize Pearman died in November following a colon cancer diagnosis

Blaize Pearman/Instagram Raven-Symone and brother Blaize.

Raven-Symoné is remembering her younger brother, Blaize Pearman.

The Raven’s House star, 38, posted a touching tribute to Pearman on Instagram Saturday, marking what would have been his 32nd birthday. Earlier in the week, she revealed that he died in November following a colon cancer diagnosis two years ago.

Raven-Symoné began her post by reflecting on the qualities she loved most about her brother.

"Happy Birthday @cblaizep," she wrote alongside a series of clips and photos of Pearman. "You were intelligent, kind, stubborn and the peacemaker of the bunch. Your humor and willingness to try anything will be cherished and maintained by those you left behind. Your grace and selflessness in the final days is something to be admired."

"I love, miss and will always be Reva to my lil brother," Raven-Symoné continued. "So many words to describe you, so many moments to remember you by, so many lives you’ve touched, and so many random things you’ve eaten."

The Cheetah Girls star then made a plea to her followers to keep on top of their health and well-being.

"Life is short, and shorter if you don’t take care of your health. Get screened, tested, regularly doctor visits, don’t ingest poison disguised as food, exercise and take care of your mental health," she urged. "Too many young people are leaving this planet because of cancer, tumors, sickness. Keep track of your sugars, know what’s happening with the body. It’s your one time in this vessel don’t waste it."

Raven-Symoné concluded her post with a final message for her brother. "You will be missed by me and sooooo many others. Enjoy the next level@of the game brother," she wrote.

Related: Raven-Symoné Announces Death of Her Younger Brother Blaize After Colon Cancer Diagnosis

Story continues

The actress previously confirmed Pearman's death at age 31 in an Instagram post on Dec. 11 — one day after she celebrated her 38th birthday. "Thank you [for] all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I'm here and he is not,” she captioned the video post.

She further explained in a video message to her fans, "It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize.”

Raven-Symone/Instagram Raven-Symone and brother Blaize.

"He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family have been a roller coaster," she added.

"I love you, Blaize," Raven-Symoné concluded the video, adding that his birthday on Dec. 16 would continue to be celebrated by their family.

Related: Raven-Symoné and Cast of' Raven's Home' Walk Off Set Over Florida's 'Ridiculous' 'Don't Say Gay' Bill​​

Though Pearman wasn’t in the entertainment industry like his sister, he did appear on an episode Celebrity Family Feud alongside her. He has also supported Raven-Symoné at various industry and philanthropy events through the years.

The two appeared at a Helping Hands event in 1992, where in a throwback photo a young Raven-Symoné was seen kissing her little brother on the cheek as he sat in his stroller. Almost a decade later, the duo stepped out together again as they attended the premiere of Raven-Symoné’s 2001 film Dr. Dolittle 2.

Raven-Symone/Instagram Raven-Symone's brother Blaize.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Throughout the years, Pearman also shared posts with his sister on Instagram, offering glimpses of their special bond.

In 2019, he poked fun at Raven-Symoné by posting a photo of her sleeping while jokingly writing, “Happy Birthday @ravensymone embarrassing photos are the best!!! 😉."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.