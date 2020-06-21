Raven-Symoné married her partner in a surprise wedding

Photo credit: Instagram/Raven-Symone

Some lovely weekend news: That's So Raven actress Raven-Symoné has married her partner, Miranda Maday.

The actress and presenter shared the news with her fans on Instagram, sharing a picture with the caption: "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW."

Followers including Todrick Hall and That's So Raven co-star Kyle Massey rushed to send their congratulations to the happy couple, leading to the 34-year-old sharing another picture and writing: “The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely.

“Thank you to everyone!!!! I won’t bombard y’all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon!”

Social media manager Miranda also shared a video of the couple's kiss, writing: "8PM ~ my wife for life".

The pair celebrated with matching tattoos of each other's initials on their ring fingers. Raven wore a classic suit and colourful braids, while Miranda chose a white jumpsuit.

The wedding was kept low-key due to coronavirus restrictions, but that doesn't appear to have dampened their big day. Huge congrats to the happy couple!

