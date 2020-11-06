Raven Leilani's debut novel 'Luster' wins $50,000 Kirkus prize

NEW YORK — A debut novel about a young Black woman in publishing who has an affair with a married white man has won a $50,000 award. Raven Leilani's "Luster" is this year's winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.

The trade publication Kirkus Reviews announced two other $50,000 honors on Wednesday: Mychal Denzel Smith's "Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream" won for best nonfiction and Derrick Barnes' "I Am Every Good Thing," with illustrations by Gordon C. James, for young people's literature. Barnes and James won in 2018 for "Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut."

Finalists included two books endorsed by Oprah Winfrey: James McBride's novel "Deacon King Kong" and Isabel Wilkerson's "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents."

"Luster," which was released in August, is about a young woman named Edie trying to make her way as an artist. She becomes infatuated with an older, married man in an open marriage and ends up messily entangled in his family life.

"Leilani is such a funny writer that the despair of Edie’s predicament isn’t clear until she’s fully immersed in it," wrote Mark Athitakis in a ★★★½ (out of four) review for USA TODAY, calling Leilani a "major new talent."

"'Luster' is distinguished by its focus on race, which raises the stakes for the story," the review continued. "The climax emphasizes that for all of her wit and flexibility, Edie is ultimately a Black woman in a white neighborhood. She’s treated as an assistant, then an interloper and finally an invader."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raven Leilani's debut novel 'Luster' wins $50,000 Kirkus fiction prize