Raven Gates Says She Went to Therapy with Husband Adam Gottschalk Before Marriage: 'It Helped'

Dory Jackson
·2 min read
Raven Gates Gottschalk and Adam Gottschalk took the necessary precautions to ensure the longevity of their marriage.

During an appearance on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Gates Gottschalk, 30, was asked about when the couple began having serious discussions on the inner workings of their relationship and how to best ensure they succeed together. The Bachelor alum revealed that the couple participated in pre-marital counseling.

"We have done every sort of therapy you can think of. Not because we needed it, we did it preventatively," she said. "We come from two different backgrounds. We're two different religions. He's from California. He was raised differently. I'm from the South. I was raised with just my momma, and he was raised with a whole crew of people."

She continued, "We knew we had major differences on those kinds of things, so we had pre-marital counseling. We had counseling before we had children. We had inter-faith counseling. ... We did, like, getting ready for a family counseling. So we did all of that and worked it out."

Gates Gottschalk said that partaking in the various forms of therapy "helped" the twosome work through any hurdle that comes their way.

"There's things that you can't prepare for, right. You can always try to prepare but there's going to be a curveball and we learned that through every phase of our relationship," she said. "But I think what's really good for me and Adam is we have our basic foundations that are so similar."

"Like, we don't want divorce. We want each other to be successful. Our family is a unit is the most important," she continued. "So, that kind of foundation makes it easier to navigate the troubled waters when we get into them."

Raven added that they want "the same endgame."

The couple met on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. After tying the knot in April 2021, they welcomed son Gates Zev in January.

Earlier this month, Raven and Adam, 32, celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"Happy 1 year to the love of my life @adam_gottschalk," she wrote on Instagram. "A lot can happen in 1 year ❣️ like I said in my vows, I'll hold your hand through it all."

