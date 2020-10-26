Raveena Tandon Birthday Special: Ringing in an Ethnic Fervour That’s Perennially Ravishing and Rapturous!

Raveena Tandon was the reigning queen of the 90s and early 2000s. A National Award recipient for 2002, Kalpana Lajmi directed the woman-centric film, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, she chose to settle into matrimony with film distributor Anil Thadani and the duo have two kids, Rashi and Ranbir together and made a comeback in 2017 with Maatr. On the fashion front, she is one of the few actresses to have retained a sophisticated style game, courtesy her go-to stylist Surina Kakkar. Raveena's style directory is a melange of ethnic, neo-ethnic and occasional inclusions of classy western ensembles. She pulls off bold and subtle ethnic styles with equal and enviable elan. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning ethnic style moments.

Giving us all-encompassing ethnic wardrobe style goals with an age-defying elegance, Raveena engages and delights endlessly. Here's a closer look. Raveena Tandon Reveals She Was Tagged Arrogant As She Did Not Sleep Around With Heroes for Roles.

Raveena's Label Anushree ensemble - a cropped top-chevron printed lehenga-cropped shrug combination was complemented with a pair of silver oxidized jhumka, a statement ring, a half updo and minimal makeup.

A Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor embellished green lehenga was paired with a maang tika and a ring by Anmol, wavy hair and a glossy glam for Diwali 2019 festivities.

A Maayera Jaipur hand block printed sharara set was teamed with juttis, statement earrings, wavy hair and style makeup.

A Gopi Vaid lime green ensemble was complemented with jewellery by Shri Paramani, wavy hair and glossy glam.

An Anita Dongre red suit was paired with statement jhumkis, flower-adorned hairdo and glossy glam.

