Rave Reviews for Uplifting Children’s Book That Inspires Children To Dream Big and Persevere

Author Luke Cureton, in collaboration with illustrator Samiullah Sahito, recently released his debut picture book, When You Have A Dream. After the birth of his daughter and reflecting on his own childhood, Cureton was inspired to teach young readers about the importance of resilience and believing in yourself.

When You Have A Dream emphasizes that our dreams are unique for a reason to show us that even the most fantastical ideas are possible. Cureton urges children to embrace their dreams, regardless of whether they’re flying, fighting monsters, or exploring a new world. When You Have A Dream highlights the importance of perspective and making the most out of any situation.

Although When You Have A Dream includes some references to reality, the story is meant to expand into a dream world. Adults and older children will appreciate the double meanings, and younger audiences will enjoy the pure fun of reading at face value. Coupled with stunning illustrations from Samiullah Sahito, Cureton’s work is truly a joy for readers of any age.

When You Have A Dream is meant to inspire children to follow their hearts and persevere even when others doubt them. The words are written in a rhythmic cadence to relay these important core messages. Reviewers praise Cureton’s ability to connect with children, noting that When You Have A Dream encourages readers to “shoot for the stars and really dream big.”

Cureton’s life philosophy comes from an inspirational quote from Pokemon Black & White: “Life is a serious battle, and you have to use the tools you’re given. It’s more important to master the cards you’re holding than to complain about the ones your opponents were dealt.” Rather than worry about factors not within his control, such as what others are doing and whether they may be better, Cureton prefers to focus on what he can control - giving his 100% in what he does so that his talents can have the maximum impact possible.

Interested readers can search for ‘When You Have A Dream’ on Amazon.com to purchase the book. The hardcover version can be found on Barnes & Noble. Luke Cureton is a 26-year-old author, father, and husband. Find out more about Cureton at https://thecityblerb.com/luke. He is a proud Hoosier and graduate of Belmont Abbey College. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, anime, comics, and video games.