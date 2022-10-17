Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, Marco Antonio Solís to Perform at 2022 Latin Grammys

latin-grammy-performers.com_ - Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images; John Parra/Getty Images; Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the first round of acclaimed artists who will perform at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. The first slate of stars set to take the stage at the awards ceremony scheduled for Nov. 17 include Rauw Alejandro, Jesse & Joy, Sebastián Yatra, Chiquis, and Marco Antonio Solís.

A mix of past winners and current nominees, the Latin Grammy Awards maintains a commitment to honoring the past, present, and future of Latin music. Alejandro is one of this year’s most nominated artists, trailing Bad Bunny’s 10 nominations with eight. Alejandro’s nods include Song of the Year and Record of the Year in addition to being named as a collaborator on multiple Album of the Year-nominated records. Marco Antonio Solís will also deliver a performance celebrating his achievements, which includes his being named the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

Sebastián Yatra will perform while going up against his peers in four categories including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Jesse & Joy appear with a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination this year for Clichés while Chiquis is nominated for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album.

Additional performers will be announced in the lead up to the ceremony set to be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The night will also see Spanish experimentalist Rosalia going up for eight potential awards as the most nominated female artist this year. Additionally, Christina Aguilera, the singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, and the super-producer Tainy all received seven nominations.

“At the Latin Recording Academy, we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” CEO of the Latin Recording Academy Manuel Abud said in a statement. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution.”

