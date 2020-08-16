Raul Sanllehi left Arsenal after club gave greater control over transfers to Mikel Arteta and Edu

Raul Sanllehi left his role as Arsenal’s head of football after it became clear the club was placing greater control of transfers in the hands of head coach Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu.

It has become apparent that Arteta and Edu have formed a new axis at Arsenal in terms of re-shaping an under-performing squad with the pair working closely together in recent months on an overhaul.

At the same time sources close to Sanlehi claim he had become disillusioned by the club’s recent decision to make 55 members of staff redundant in the wake of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood the Spaniard opposed the redundancies, which included recruitment specialist Francis Cagigao and long-term scout Brian McDermott, and believed they would compromise the club’s ability to making signings this summer.

It appears, however, that Sanlehi himself then became the victim of the cuts after a review by Tim Lewis, a corporate lawyer who was appointed as a non-executive director in July, as the club seeks to streamline the way it operates.

Arsenal have therefore simplified their structure with Arteta, in particular, becoming more powerful having impressed since he succeeded Unai Emery last December. He has worked with Edu, who will now take on a greater role in speaking to clubs and agents, on a list of transfer targets and also the way forward for Arsenal on the pitch. Nevertheless the pair are relatively inexperienced.

Sanllehi joined Arsenal from Barcelona in November 2017 as head of football relations before being promoted to head of football in December 2018 as he took over some of the responsibilities of chief executive Ivan Gazidis who left for AC Milan.

That remit was shared with managing director Vinai Venkatesham who has taken over greater control following Sanllehi’s abrupt departure. “We have, in Edu and Mikel, two individuals who are responsible for our technical plan,” Venkatesham confirmed.

“Of course, (that is) overseen by me and the board, but those two are the experts and they have a very, very clear plan about how they want to rebalance our squad in the short term, in the medium term and in the long term. We’re starting to work on that immediately in this transfer window.”

Venkatesham said he was “grateful to Stan Kroenke, Josh Kroenke and the rest of the Arsenal board for their trust in me” but his lack of experience in terms of dealing with players and the football department points to Arteta’s remit being expanded beyond being simply a “head coach” with Venkatesham describing him as “absolutely fantastic, dynamic”.

There was an acknowledgement from Venkatesham that Arsenal have continued to under-perform on the pitch, where they finished eighth in the Premier League although they did win the FA Cup. “I know at the moment we’re falling short of our expectations and there’s a huge amount of work ahead to get this football club back to where it needs to be,” he said.

“We started last season full of expectations, we looked forward and we looked upwards and unfortunately it’s not worked out in the way that we wanted it to. We obviously changed coach in the middle of the season, which obviously was not part of the plan, and then we’ve had the coronavirus hit us and hit everybody this spring.”

Venkatesham added: “The message is this: we need to improve. We’re really focussed on where we need to improve and there’s lot of things that we need to do.” Tellingly he acknowledged that Arsenal can “do a better job of communicating with our fans… but we need to be clear about what we’re doing and what our plan is and we can get better at that.”