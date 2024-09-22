Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Raul Rosas Jr. of Mexico (red gloves) fights Aoriqileng of China (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raul Rosas Jr. believes it's time to take a big step in his fighting career.

Despite being just 19, making him the youngest fighter on the UFC roster, Rosas (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) wants to test himself against the elite of his division. That's why he asks the UFC to give him a ranked bantamweight for his next outing.

"The thing about me is that I like challenges," Rosas told MMA Junkie in Spanish. "I want a challenge. I want to test myself, and now I feel very comfortable being in the cage, and I keep getting more comfortable every time I step in there. I feel comfortable fighting a top-15 opponent.

"Personally, I know I'm ready. But even if I'm not ready, I'll figure out a way to be ready for that date and opponent. If I'm ready, which I think I am, I can still get even more ready, so I can do more than just win, but actually finish and impress everyone, but more importantly the UFC so they can keep giving me fights toward the belt. That's why I asked for somebody ranked. Either way, if I don't get someone in the rankings, I want somebody that gets me a ranked opponent."

Rosas is coming off a unanimous decision win over Aori Qileng (25-12 MMA, 3-4 UFC) at UFC 306 earlier this month. The victory put the Mexican-American on a three-fight winning streak.

Rosas is not too concerned about specific names. He just wants someone with a number next to their name.

"Against anyone really – I just care about getting the opportunity," Rosas said. "There's no one specific right now. All I want is the title. I want the title, so whatever fight takes me closer, that's the fight I want."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Raul Rosas Jr. asks UFC to give him ranked opponent next: 'I want a challenge ... I know I'm ready'