Rattan Furniture Is All Over Instagram. Here’s What To Buy, From £19-£215

Jess Commons

Over the past six months, it's likely that your obsession with homeware has gone from mildly problematic to a full-blown condition.

For those of you who have spent the pandemic WFH, staring at your lacklustre rented walls all day has likely inspired at the very least a following spree of home interiors accounts on Instagram and, at the worst, a shopping spree that shows no sign of coming to an end. Perhaps you've been indulging in a spot of cottagecore, sprucing up the place with a collection of dried flowers or investing in some plant pots for that teeny outdoor space that likes to call itself a garden.

One trend that's been popping off on Instagram of late is rattan furniture. Rattan is a climbing vine which grows mainly in southeast Asia and has been used for centuries to weave everything from baskets to clothes to furniture. While it can be used to create many different patterns, it's really the webbing style that's caught the eye of interiors queens of the moment.

To help you add some rattan to your place, we've rounded up a collection of our favourite pieces for you to pick from.

H&M Rattan Basket, $, available at H&M
SkyHighDesign Curved Rattan Headboard, $, available at Etsy
Influences Rattan Singapore Pendant Light, $, available at Trouva
Made.com Clare Wall Mounted Natural Rattan Shelves, Natural, $, available at Made.com
Vinterior Rattan Chair, $, available at Vinterior
Ikea MISSVEDEN, $, available at Ikea
Rockett St George Natural Wooden Rattan Side Table, $, available at Rockett St George
Zara Home LARGE RATTAN LAMP, $, available at Zara Home
H&M Rattan-Seat Bench, $, available at H&M
Rose & Grey Small Circular Rattan Cabinet, $, available at Rose & Grey
Maisons Du Monde Rattan Canework 1-Door Bedside Table, $, available at Maisons Du Monde
Doiy Rattan Bookends, $, available at Trouva

