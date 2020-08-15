Rattan Furniture Is All Over Instagram. Here’s What To Buy, From £19-£215

Over the past six months, it's likely that your obsession with homeware has gone from mildly problematic to a full-blown condition.
For those of you who have spent the pandemic WFH, staring at your lacklustre rented walls all day has likely inspired at the very least a following spree of home interiors accounts on Instagram and, at the worst, a shopping spree that shows no sign of coming to an end. Perhaps you've been indulging in a spot of cottagecore, sprucing up the place with a collection of dried flowers or investing in some plant pots for that teeny outdoor space that likes to call itself a garden.
One trend that's been popping off on Instagram of late is rattan furniture. Rattan is a climbing vine which grows mainly in southeast Asia and has been used for centuries to weave everything from baskets to clothes to furniture. While it can be used to create many different patterns, it's really the webbing style that's caught the eye of interiors queens of the moment.
To help you add some rattan to your place, we've rounded up a collection of our favourite pieces for you to pick from.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
How To Decorate Your Walls Without Nails
Where To Buy Prints Online For Your Walls
The Best Homeware Shops On The Internet