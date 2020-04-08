Get bank holiday ready with this trendy outdoor furniture set is under £50

This trendy outdoor furniture set is under £50. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We know that this April bank holiday is going to be quite different from normal, we are going to have warm weather in the UK at least.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This means that those of us with gardens, balconies and outdoor spaces will no doubt be making the most of it by spending as much time outdoors at home as possible.

Though it’s perhaps not what we might have originally planned, there is all sorts of fun to be had at home - from playing garden games to a relaxed lunch alfresco.

And if you’re tired, weathered garden furniture is in need of an upgrade for the occasion then we’ve found the perfect set to order in time.

The Home 2 Seater Rattan Effect Balcony Set from Argos is £45 and includes two rattan-effect two chairs and a frosted glass-topped table.

Both decorative and functional, it’s ideal for smaller properties and more compact spaces and would easily fit on a balcony as well as a patio.

It provides the perfect place to sit back and tuck into a juicy book, sip on an Aperol Spritz or just chat the day away.

Buy it: Home 2 Seater Rattan Effect Balcony Set | £45 from Argos

An impressive 98 per cent of previous buyers would recommend the garden set, with 781 people leaving glowing reviews for the three-piece.

“Great value, very comfortable and easy to assemble. Delivery was efficient, it is extremely comfortable and the table is sturdy. Enjoying having daily meals outside,” one such review said.

While another echoed the same praise: “Great little bistro set, good value for money and easy to assemble.”

Here’s to a long weekend at home in the sunshine.