The Ratline by Philippe Sands review – on the trail of the Nazi who got away

In his much-celebrated 2016 memoir, East West Street, Philippe Sands deftly wove together the story of a personal quest to uncover family secrets in the Ukrainian city of Lviv with the great arcs of global history that surrounded them – the Nazi occupation of Lviv in the 1940s, the Holocaust and the establishment of international law in Nuremberg in the aftermath of the second world war.

The result was compelling: a feat of narrative intensity and worldly insight that Sands has surpassed in his follow-up, The Ratline, an investigation into the life and mysterious death of Nazi Brigadeführer turned man on the run Otto von Wächter. This is a taut and finely crafted factual thriller, reminiscent in density and pace of John le Carré (who is also revealed here as Sands’s real-life neighbour).

A professor at UCL and renowned international barrister who has been engaged with human rights violations in Chile, Guantánamo Bay, Congo and Iraq, Sands grapples here with material left unresolved at the end of East West Street, where Von Wächter, though indicted in 1945 for mass murder, is the man who escapes justice, the one who gets away.

In The Ratline, we delve deeper into the story of the escape of a committed Nazi, a party member since 1923 who rose through the ranks as Hitler consolidated his power to be appointed governor of Kraków in 1939 and then of Galicia in 1942, directly accountable to Heinrich Himmler until the fall of the Nazi regime.

In 1945, wanted by the allies, Von Wächter evades capture, surviving as a fugitive for three years in the Austrian Alps before coming under the protection of a Vatican bishop, Alois Hudal.

Hiding in Rome, an anonymous tenant in the Vigna Pia monastery, Von Wächter waits for safe passage via the secret channels by which Nazi refugees were trafficked to Argentina along “the ratline”, a shadowy pathway out of Rome in a city now abuzz with Soviet and American spies.

Three months in, Von Wächter is taken ill under mysterious circumstances. Two monks drop him off at the nearby Santo Spirito hospital, under a false identity. Four days later, he’s dead.

Sixty years after the event, Otto’s youngest son, Horst von Wächter, is still haunted by his father’s death. He believes Otto was murdered in Rome in 1949.

He is the inhabitant of the family seat – “a vast, dilapidated, empty, magnificent castle” in Upper Austria bequeathed to him by his mother. He’s also the last defender of his father’s honour and, in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Horst refuses to believe that his father was a criminal at all.

He was “against the racial theories”, he insists. “[He] didn’t see the Germans as supermen and all others as Untermenschen. He wanted to do something good, to get things moving.”

His evidence is, at best, circumstantial – letters and diaries, the artefacts of a life that he says speak to his father’s basic decency. But in spite of himself, Sands hears him out. He finds he likes Horst. He sees him as “gentle and open, seemingly with nothing to hide” and Horst in turn seems to need Sands. He says he brings relief to his “solitude”.

An unlikely friendship develops as Horst looks to Sands, inheritor of his own and strangely interconnected family tragedy, to help him do the work that he cannot do alone: to exonerate his father’s soul.

Horst shares everything: every letter, every diary, every photograph, bequeathed, along with this castle, by his mother, Charlotte. He urges Sands to get to the bottom of the mystery of his father’s untimely end.

What emerges is the mesmerising story, both of an extraordinary love that bound Charlotte and Otto and that endured even as their world was brought to ruin and a forensic investigation into the shady world of plots and double-dealings that saw the emergence of a new world order taking root in postwar Rome.

What is evil? The possibility, as we travel with Sands into the moral maze that he sets up is that we will come to see how a man’s capacity for love, not his crimes, constitutes the real measure of his soul.

Sands is unflinching, though, where Horst cannot be. He pursues the details and we are left with the unsettling, discordant portrait of a man who is conceivably a passionate husband and devoted father, but irrefutably a war criminal with blood, including that of Sands’s own family members, on his hands.

It’s treacherous terrain, but in Sands we have an incomparable guide who finds a kind of redemption on every road of the human experience, though never at the expense of responsibility or truth. The outcome is a feat of exhilarating storytelling – gripping, gratifying and morally robust.

