Ratings: WWE’s ‘Smackdown’ Wins Another Friday Night for Fox

It should come as no surprise that WWE’s “Friday Night Smackdown” battled its way to the top of primetime yet again last Friday.

The Fox broadcast netted a 0.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. But its 1.9 million viewers wasn’t enough to beat ABC’s reruns of “Shark Tank” and “20/20,” which averaged 2.4 million viewers across primetime.

The rest of Friday night’s broadcast offerings among the broadcast networks was pretty ho hum, as many of them opted for re-airings.

Here’s how Friday night shook out among the broadcast networks:

Fox was first in ratings with an average 0.4 rating in the key demo, while ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 2.4 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

ABC and NBC tied for second in ratings with an average 0.3 in the demo. CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 2.1 million, and Fox was third with an average of 1.9 million.

CBS was fourth in ratings with an average 0.2 in the demo, and NBC was fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.7 million.

WWE’s “Friday Night Smackdown” aired across all of primetime on Fox.

On ABC, a repeat of “Shark Tank” kicked things off with a 0.3 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a re-airing of “20/20” stayed steady with a 0.3 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers as well.

NBC also opted for reruns, starting with “American Ninja Warrior,” which secured a 0.3 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, an encore of “Dateline” took home a 0.2 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

For CBS, an episode of “Secret Celebrity Renovation” earned a 0.2 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. That was followed by two reruns of “Blue Bloods.” The first received a 0.2 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers, and the second drew a 0.2 demo rating and 2.3 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.0 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 201,000. A repeat of “Killer Camp” had a 0.0 demo rating and 186,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Dynasty” got a 0.0 demo rating and 215,000 total viewers.

Among  the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with an average score of 0.4 and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” drew a 0.4 demo rating and 985,000 total viewers at 8. At 9, “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” elicited a 0.4 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers. And at 10, “Mujer de Nadie” took home a 0.4 demo rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in the rating with a 0.2 demo rating and 923,000 total viewers. “Top Chef: VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., scored a 0.2 demo rating and 832,000 total viewers. “Amor Valiente” took home a 0.2 and 834,000 total viewers at 9. At 10, “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” rounded things out with a 0.3 and 1 million total viewers.

