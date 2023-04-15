Ratings: WWE, Blue Bloods Rerun Lead Friday; Shark Tank Eyes Lows

Matt Webb Mitovich
·1 min read

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun copped the night’s largest audience.

ABC | Shark Tank (with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating) slipped to at least season lows.

More from TVLine

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.5) was down.

NBC | Leading out a Lopez vs. Lopez rerun (1.4 mil/0.2), Grand Crew (990K/0.2) was down 17% in audience.

CBS | A Blue Bloods repeat drew 3.3 million total viewers. (CBS’ Friday slate is all-new next week; should Fire Country‘s Bode get paroled?)

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (640K/0.1), Whose Line Is It Anyway? (550K/0.1) and The Great American Joke Off [sic] (410K/0.1) were all up in viewers.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

Launch Gallery: <I>Blue Bloods</I>: Look Who's Returning for the Season 13 Finale!

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.