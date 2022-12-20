Ratings: Telemundo’s World Cup Finale Coverage Up 65% From 2018 Game

Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup finale coverage of the Argentina vs. France game on Sunday averaged a total audience of 9 million viewers, up 65% from the Russia-held event in 2018 that saw a showdown between France and Croatia.

Overall, the game — which has since been dubbed as one of the greatest of all time — also ranks as the most-streamed FIFA World Cup match in U.S. media history, regardless of language with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 2.96 million viewers, per the network. On streaming, the finale delivered 2,156% more viewers — 23 times more than the 2018 final. The program also ranks as the second most-watched title in a single day in Peacock history, behind only this year’s Super Bowl LVI.

As the Spanish-language network wrapped up its exclusive coverage of the month-long sporting event, it saw a total audience delivery of 2.58 million viewers across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo streaming platforms, up 14% from the 2018 tournament.

Among all three Spanish-language networks (including Univision and Unimas), Telemundo ranked as No. 1 for all days (from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18) of the World Cup during Total Day (from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.) with 1.2 million average viewers. The network also broke viewership records for most-watched days in its history three times during the FIFA World Cup.

“Telemundo’s coverage of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with NBCUniversal’s partnership across all platforms culminated as one of the most exciting and successful World Cups in history,” Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said in a statement. “Years of preparation led to record-breaking viewership and revenue across the Telemundo network, local stations and Peacock. This World Cup represents a historic outcome for our entire company. Now, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is upon us, and we look forward to being the home of the World Cup, ‘La Casa del Mundial’ in 2026, when the tournament comes to the U.S., Mexico and Canada.”

Ray Warren, president of Telemundo Deportes, added, “This World Cup has made its mark for Telemundo exceeding all expectations and delivering great success across platforms. We are proud to be the home of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and applaud the Telemundo Deportes team behind the production and the entire NBCUniversal family for their support – together we presented the most ambitious World Cup in history. This 2022 World Cup set a new standard for sports coverage with the most comprehensive footprint on the ground, unprecedented storytelling, unique and diverse perspectives and more excitement than ever before.”

