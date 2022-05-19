Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Reigns Victorious in Wednesday’s Demo

Katie Campione
·4 min read

There’s only one more week until a champion is crowned on Season 42 of “Survivor,” and fans are ready to see the finalists duke it out.

The CBS stalwart blew the competition away during primetime on Wednesday, with the penultimate episode scoring an impressive 0.92 rating among the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic (and a cool 5.7 million eyeballs too).

NBC’s “One Chicago” block — which is also gearing up for some explosive finales next week — gave the CBS competition series a run for its money in terms of total viewers, though. “Chicago Fire” was the night’s victor with 6.8 million people tuning in at 9 p.m. The episode also secured a 0.69 demo rating.

The final three contestants on “The Masked Singer” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, airing to a 0.71 demo rating and 4.2 million total viewers.

Here’s how the rest of primetime shook out across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.65 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 6.2 million, according to official Nielsen numbers.

“Chicago Med” kicked things off with a 0.63 demo rating and 6.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Chicago Fire” raked in a 0.69 demo rating and 6.8 million total viewers. “Chicago PD” ended the night with a 0.65 demo rating and 5.5 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was second in ratings with an average 0.53 in the demo. CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million.

CBS was third in ratings with an average 0.48 in the demo. Fox was third in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million.

On Fox, “The Masked Singer” scored a 0.71 demo rating and 4.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, the premiere of “So You Think You Can Dance?” drew a 0.34 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers. Fox doesn’t air primetime programming in the 10 p.m. hour.

On CBS, “Survivor” secured a 0.92 demo rating and 5.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beyond the Edge” earned a 0.32 demo rating and 2.5 million total viewers. A special re-airing of “FBI” got a 0.21 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was fourth in ratings with an average 0.32 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.2 million.

“The Goldbergs” was first with a 0.39 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers at 8. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” aired to a 0.33 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers. “The Connors” had a 0.42 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 9, while “Home Economics” drew a 0.29 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 9:30. “A Million Little Things” rounded the night out with a 0.24 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.1 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 502,000. “The Flash” was first with a 0.12 demo rating and 550,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. “Kung Fu” got a 0.08 demo rating and 453,000 total viewers at 9. The CW doesn’t air new programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.4 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers. At 10, the premiere of “El Último Rey: El Hijo del Pueblo” received a 0.3 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 demo rating and in average total viewers with 752,000. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 demo rating and 961,000 total viewers. “Hasta Que Plata Nos” received a 0.2 demo rating and 594,000 total viewers at 9, and “Pasion Gavilanes” had a 0.2 demo rating and 689,000 total viewers at 10.

