Ratings: Sunday CBS Slate Delayed by Late-Running PGA Golf

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun — pending adjustment due to (hour-plus) late-running PGA golf coverage — led Sunday both in total viewers and in the demo.

CBS | Leading out of the 60 Minutes repeat (which drew 5.4 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, pending adjustment due to laaaate-running PGA golf coverage), Big Brother (4.1 mil/0.4) delivered its biggest audience of the season (and yet hit a demo low) while The Challenge: USA (2.8 mil/0.5) was up sharply from Thursday’s season opener.

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud (3.6 mil/0.4) and $100,000 Pyramid (2.8 mil/0.3) were both steady.

THE CW | The Chosen (430K/0.0) added a few eyeballs.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

