Ratings: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Hits Audience High, Bachelorette Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s coverage of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final averaged 2.6 million total viewers on Monday night, up 30 percent from Friday’s Game 3 to mark the championship series’ largest audience to date.

Over on ABC, The Bachelorette (3.3 mil/0.7) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo, leading Monday in both measures.

More from TVLine

Elsewhere:

THE CW | All American (640K/0.2) was steady with the planted pilot for the already-greenlit Homecoming spinoff, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “A-.” The Republic of Sarah (320K/0.1) was also steady.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.3 mil/0.5) dipped in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Launch Gallery: 'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on <I>Carnival Row, The Orville, Russian Doll, Pose, Blood & Treasure</I> and 28 Others