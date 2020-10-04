Ratings: SNL Returns With Second-Largest Premiere Audience in 12 Years

Saturday Night Live‘s Season 47 premiere, with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, delivered 7.77 million total viewers and a 1.68 demo rating, marking the NBC sketch comedy series’ most watched season opener in four years (since 2016, when Margot Robbie and The Weeknd drew 8.3 mil).

*Excluding* that 2016 telecast, this weekend’s episode represents the most-watched season premiere since 2008 (when Michael Phelps and musical guest Lil Wayne delivered 10.15 million).

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of C-.

In the demo, excluding last season’s historic Dec. 21 telecast hosted by Eddie Murphy and with musical guest Lizzo, the Season 46 premiere was the top-rated SNL episode in two years, since the Sept. 29, 2018 season opener with Adam Driver and Kanye West.

SNL‘s return also marks the No. 1 most-watched entertainment telecast of the week to date on the Big 4 networks and No. 2-rated, behind only The Masked Singer’s 1.87.

