Ratings: SmackDown Hits 3-Week Viewer High, S.W.A.T. Cops Friday’s Largest Audience
In the latest TV ratings, the first of S.W.A.T.‘s two episodes on CBS delivered 4.6 million total viewers, easily marking Friday night’s largest audience.
The second S.W.A.T. episode — which wrote out original cast member Alex Russell’s Jim Street (and earned an average TVLine reader grade of “A”) — retained 4.3 million total viewers. (Closing out CBS’ night, a Blue Bloods rerun drew 2.8 million.)
Next week, CBS returns to a line-up of all-new S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Blue Bloods episodes. Want scoop on any? The Inside Line email address is right down below!
Dominating Friday in the demo this week, like most every week, was Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown, which was up 11% and scored a 0.6 rating. In total audience, SmackDown was up 6% to deliver a three-week high of 2.37 million viewers.
