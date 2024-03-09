Ratings: SmackDown Hits 3-Week Viewer High, S.W.A.T. Cops Friday’s Largest Audience

In the latest TV ratings, the first of S.W.A.T.‘s two episodes on CBS delivered 4.6 million total viewers, easily marking Friday night’s largest audience.

The second S.W.A.T. episode — which wrote out original cast member Alex Russell’s Jim Street (and earned an average TVLine reader grade of “A”) — retained 4.3 million total viewers. (Closing out CBS’ night, a Blue Bloods rerun drew 2.8 million.)

Next week, CBS returns to a line-up of all-new S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Blue Bloods episodes.

Dominating Friday in the demo this week, like most every week, was Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown, which was up 11% and scored a 0.6 rating. In total audience, SmackDown was up 6% to deliver a three-week high of 2.37 million viewers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in TVLine’s daily-ish ratings column do NOT reflect a television program’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless specifically denoted in bold as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.