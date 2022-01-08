Ratings: Shark Tank Surges to Season Highs, CBS Dramas Dip Minus S.W.A.T.
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank featuring guest shark Kevin Hart on Friday drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, up sharply from its last airing to mark season highs and tying 20/20 (4.6 mil/0.7) for the nightly demo win.
Over on CBS, Undercover Boss opened Season 11 with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating — drawing a smaller audience but steady in the demo vs. S.W.A.T.‘s fall averages in the time slot (4.9 mil/0.5). Leading out of that, Magnum P.I. (5.1 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.8 mil/0.4) both dipped — though the latter of course copped Friday’s biggest audience.
Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.6) was up, The CW’s Nancy Drew (460K/0.1) added some eyeballs, and NBC’s women’s figure skating coverage averaged 2.3 mil/0.2.
