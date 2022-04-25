Ratings: Rookie Audience Rises With Spinoff Pilot, S.W.A.T. Ties Sunday High

In the latest TV show ratings, The Rookie‘s planted spinoff pilot (Part 1 of 2) drew 3.8 million total viewers (this season’s second largest audience) while dipping to a 0.3 demo rating.

TVLine readers gave the episode/the introduction of Niecy Nash’s Simone Clark an average grade of “B”; Part 1 airs May 1.

Leading into The Rookie, American Idol (5.1 mil/0.7) was steady and topped Sunday in the demo.

Over on CBS, 60 Minutes delivered Sunday’s largest audience (7.3 mil). The Equalizer (6.8 mil/0.5) and NCIS: LA (5.5 mil/0.5) both dipped in the demo, though the latter is eyeing its best audience since Oct. 21. S.W.A.T. matched its best Sunday audience (4.1 mil) while posting its seventh 0.5 rating in eight weeks.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Riverdale (220K/0.0) dipped.

NBC | Weakest Link 1.6 mil/0.2) dipped, while Transplant (1.4 mil/0.2) grew.

FOX | The Simpsons did 910K/0.3, followed by The Great North‘s 720K/0.2, Bob’s Burgers‘ 880K/0.3 and Family Guy‘s 900K/0.3.

