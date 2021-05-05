Ratings: NCIS Tops Tuesday, The Flash Eyes Audience Low, Prodigal Son Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS drew 9.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, rebounding from last week’s series lows and leading Tuesday in both measures.

Leading out of that, FBI (7.9 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady while Most Wanted (5.5 mil/0.5) dipped.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Flash (760K/0.2, read recap) dipped, hitting and matching series lows. Supergirl (620K/0.1) added some eyeballs while flat in the demo.

FOX | The Resident (3.3 mil/0.5) was steady, while fellow “bubble” show Prodigal Son (2 mil/0.4) ticked up from last week’s lows.

ABC | Pooch Perfect (2.2 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo. Leading out of sitcom reruns, the newly renewed Big Sky (2.5 mil/0.3, read recap) dipped to series lows.

NBC | Young Rock (2.4 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady with its freshman finale; TVLine readers gave Season 1 an average grade of “A-.” Leading out of reruns, New Amsterdam (2.9 mil/0.4) was steady.

