Ratings: NCIS Returns Down But Leads in Viewers, Bachelorette Tops Demo

Matt Webb Mitovich
·2 min read

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS opened its 18th season with 10.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, down from its previous averages (11.7 mil/1.1) and marking a series low in the demo, but dominating Tuesday in total audience. TVLine readers gave the time-jumping episode an average grade of “C+.”

Leading out of that, FBI (8.1 mil/0.8, see exclusive new romance photos) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.3 mil/0.6) were both down a tenth in the demo from last season, and both hit audience lows.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (7.4 mil/1.1, read recap) was steady week-to-week, while This Is Us (6.4 mil/1.2, read recap) and Transplant (3.5 mil/0.4) were both down a tenth.

ABC | The Bachelorette (4.4 mil/1.3) slipped 17 and 23 percent opposite stiffer competition but still beat out This Is Us for the nightly demo win. Big Sky debuted to 4 mil and a 0.6 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B+”), improving on time slot predecessor Emergence‘s freshman averages (2.7 mil/0.5).

FOX | NEXT (1 mil/0.2) hit series lows.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (673K/0.1) and Tell Me a Story (406K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, though the former slipped to its smallest broadcast audience.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email

Latest Stories

  • Report: NHL could ask players to defer more salary in 2020-21

    The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Knicks move up in draft, acquire No. 23 pick from Jazz

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M among 10 Week 12 games postponed due to COVID-19

    Four Week 12 college football games have already been canceled or postponed. Four SEC games were postponed last week.

  • Mavs' Porzingis to miss start of season after knee surgery

    DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson told Dallas radion station 105.3 The Fan on Monday the club was being cautious with Luka Doncic's European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury earlier in his career.The NBA is in the midst of a short off-season after the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season ended on the final day of September in the playoff bubble in Florida. Training camps are set to open Dec. 1, with the 72-game season scheduled to start Dec. 22.Porzingis injured his right knee in the opener of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in the bubble in August. The 7-foot-3 Latvian had surgery in early October.Dallas ended a three-year run of missing the playoffs behind the 21-year-old sensation Doncic and Porzingis, who played the next two games after the injury before missing the rest of a series won by the Clippers in six games.Porzingis averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season with Dallas. He missed all of 2018-19 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during what ended up being his final game with the New York Knicks in February 2018.The Mavericks acquired Porzingis in a seven-player deal before the trading deadline in 2019 and immediately said he wouldn’t play the rest of that season. He signed a $158 million, five-year max contract with Dallas in July 2019.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Francisco Lindor should pull a James Harden — and demand a trade to the Yankees

    As NBA stars seize power over their futures, MLB's players are tossed about on the whims of increasingly callous, budget-conscious teams. Can Francisco Lindor begin to change that?

  • Sexual harassment uncovered at Dan Snyder's Native American foundation

    An executive at another of Dan Snyder's business entities has been accused of sexual harassment.

  • Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman named MLS Defender of the Year

    NEW YORK — Nashville SC centre back Walker Zimmerman has been named the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year.Zimmerman was runner-up to Minnesota's Ike Opara last year.The 27-year-old U.S. international received 28.37 per cent of votes from MLS clubs' technical staff, players and the media. Philadelphia's Mark McKenzie was second at 23.04 per cent and Columbus' Jonathan Mensah third at 16.07.Toronto FC's Chris Mavinga was fifth at 3.99 with teammate Richie Laryea sixth at 3.03.Zimmerman anchored a stingy defence that helped Nashville become just the sixth expansion club in MLS history to clinch a playoff spot in its inaugural season. Nashville posted a goals-against average of 0.96 goals per game, the best ever by an expansion club, and tied for the league lead with nine clean sheets this season.The club allowed 22 goals in 23 games this season, third-fewest in the league, and only two goals more than league-leading Philadelphia.Zimmerman scored three goals, including the franchise's first goal in its inaugural match Feb. 21, and added one assist in 22 starts this season. He led the league with 69 headed clearances, while his 64 aerials won were tied for sixth-most. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020The Canadian Press

  • 2020 NBA draft: Marquette’s Markus Howard ready to prove he belongs in the league

    Markus Howard can shoot and score, but there is one issue that scouts still can’t get over: He’s 5-foot-11.

  • A Cubs fan in need of a kidney found help from an unlikely source ... a White Sox fan

    Cubs and White Sox fans can find common ground when something important is on the line.

  • Barcelona's Busquets to miss match against Atlético Madrid

    BARCELONA, Spain — Sergio Busquets will miss Barcelona's match against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league because of a knee injury.Barcelona said Wednesday that Busquets has a sprained ligament in his left knee, an injury he sustained last weekend playing for Spain in the Nations League.The Catalan club said the midfielder will not play in this Saturday's match in Madrid and the “evolution of the injury will condition his availability” for future games.Busquets has started eight times for Barcelona this season.Atlético will be without former Barcelona striker Luis Suárez because of a positive coronavirus test while he was with Uruguay's national team.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • ASICS' hydration-friendly Runners Face Cover is back in stock--get yours before they sell out again

    One satisfied customer called it "the best face cover for running performance."

  • How many games could an NFC East all-star team win? Would it win the NFC?

    Maybe putting together an NFC East all-star team could give that division one good team.

  • NASCAR: Matt Kenseth says he's done racing full-time

    Kenseth, 48, was tabbed as Kyle Larson's replacement after Larson was fired in April.

  • Shop official hats ahead of the 2020 NBA draft

    You can choose between a snapback, adjustable or cuffed knit hat.