Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ and ‘Survivor’ Season Finales Smash NBC Holiday Specials

Season finales for “Survivor” and “The Masked Singer” dominated primetime on Wednesday, when NBC tried out holiday specials of sitcoms “Young Rock,” “Kenan” and “The Mayor.” Didn’t work.

ABC saw the writing on the wall and just aired reruns. The CW’s “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021” actually added a few viewers from last year, which was roughed up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS and Fox tied for first place in ratings among adults 18-49. CBS was No. 1 in terms of total viewers.

Find out who won “Survivor” Season 41 here, and who won “The Masked Singer” Season 6 here.

CBS and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was second in total viewers with 4.5 million.

For CBS, the “Survivor” finale from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. averaged a 0.9 rating and 5.4 million total viewers. A reunion from 10:30 to 11 had a 0.6 rating and 3.7 million total viewers.

Fox, which doesn’t nationally program the 10 o’clock hour, only aired “The Masked Singer” last night. So that 0.9 rating/4.5 million total viewers was all the silly singing competition.

NBC and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3. NBC was third in total viewers with 2 million, ABC was fourth with 1.7 million.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 558,000.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.

