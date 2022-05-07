Ratings: Magnum Flat With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ yet-to-be-renewed Magnum P.I. closed out Season 4 with 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, steady week to week. TVLine readers gave the smoochy finale an average grade of “A.”

Opening CBS’ Friday, Come Dance With Me (2.1 mil/0.2) tied lows, while at 10 pm a steady Blue Bloods (6 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A”) drew the night’s biggest audience and tied for the demo win with its season finale.

Also tying for the Friday demo win were ABC’s dipping Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.4) and Fox’s steady SmackDown (1.9 mil/0.4).

NBC’s The Blacklist (2.7 mil/0.2) was steady.

The CW’s Charmed (380K/0.1) gained some viewers, while fellow bubble show Dynasty (200K/0.0) hit at least a season low in audience.

