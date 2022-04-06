Ratings: Even on Repeat, ‘FBI’ Handcuffs ‘This Is Us’ for Most-Watched

“This Is Us” soared to the top of Tuesday’s primetime ratings, earning a 0.81 in the key 18-49 demographic. The boost helped NBC secure the night’s top spot, even though the network had fairly average ratings overall.

CBS drew the most eyeballs despite airing reruns of the “FBI” franchise. An average of nearly 4 million people tuned in to the reairs — which, of course, doesn’t hold a flame to the more than 7 million who usually watch when a new episode is on.

In its second week, Fox’s “Name That Tune” managed to hold on to its premiere numbers, and even saw a small boost in viewership (about 100,000 more).

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.49 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo, while CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 3.9 million, according to official Nielsen numbers.

Fox came in second in ratings with a 0.39. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.2 million.

For NBC, “Young Rock” aired to a 0.32 rating and 2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Mr. Mayor” earned a 0.27 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. “This Is Us” soared to a 0.81 rating and 4.7 million total viewers at 9, before “Thing About Pam” slipped back to a 0.35 rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 10.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings with a 0.38. On CBS, reruns of “FBI” ran during primetime. A repeat of the O.G. series received a 0.45 rating and 4.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” secured a 0.48 rating and 3.6 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” had a 0.3 rating and 3.3 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was third in total viewers with 2.7 million. “The Resident” took home a 0.43 rating and 3.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Name That Tune” got a 0.35 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.6 million. “Judge Steve Harvey” secured a 0.45 rating and 3.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Abbott Elementary” drew a 0.49 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. “Black-ish” had a 0.35 rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 9:30, while “To Tell the Truth” aired to a 0.28 rating and 2 million total viewers at 10.

The CW, which also aired repeats, was fifth in ratings with a 0.04 and in total viewers with 302,000. A rerun of “Superman & Lois” received a 0.04 rating and 346,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Naomi” got a 0.05 rating and 258,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.6 million. “Soltero con hijas” earned a 0.5 rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi fortuna es amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 912,000. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.2 rating and 875,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 638,000 total viewers.