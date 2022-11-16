Ratings: David Muir’s Mike Pence Interview Nabs 4 Million Viewers for ABC

ABC’s Monday airing of David Muir’s Mike Pence interview brought in 4 million viewers just a day ahead of Trump’s expected announcement for a 2024 presidential run, according to Nielsen’s live plus same-day figures.

The interview, in which Muir pressed the former vice president on his response during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and asked Pence if he thinks Trump should be president again, received over double the total viewership of “On the Road to the CMA Awards,” which drew in 1.4 million total viewers when aired in the same time slot on ABC last week, and earned the highest total viewership for ABC during Monday’s primetime. “Bachelor in Paradise,” which aired ahead of the interview, averages 2.3 million viewers.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.55 rating in the key demo and second in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to Nielsen data, with “The Voice” driving a primetime ratings win for the network. At 8 p.m., “The Voice’s” live playoffs drew in a ratings score of 0.70 — the highest ratings score of the night — and brought in a total viewership of 5.7 million on average. At 10 p.m., “Quantum Leap” earned a 0.25 ratings score in the demo and received 1.6 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with an average 0.50 in the demo and third in total viewers with a viewership of 3.6 million on average. “9-1-1” kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with a ratings score of 0.68 and brought in 4.9 million total viewers, while “The Cleaning Lady” closed out the evening at 9 p.m. by earning a 0.29 in ratings in the demo and drawing in 2.1 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with an average 0.40 in the demo and fourth in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million viewers. Prior to the Muir-Pence interview, Monday’s airing of “Bachelor in Paradise” brought in 2.3 million on average and earned a 0.31 ratings score a week ahead of the show’s finale.

CBS came fourth in ratings with an average 0.37 in the demo and came in first place in total viewers with an average of 5.4 million viewers. At 8 p.m., “The Neighborhood” earned a ratings score of 0.51 and brought in 5.2 million viewers while “Bob Hearts Abishola’s” 8:30 p.m. airing received 0.35 in ratings and drew in a viewership of 4.6 million on average. In the 9 p.m. slot, “NCIS” got a 0.35 ratings score and earned the highest total viewership of the night with 6.4 million viewers. “NCIS: Hawaii” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a 0.31 in ratings and drawing in 4.8 million viewers on average.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.13 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 468,000. “All American” earned a ratings score of 0.15 and brought in 529,000 viewers at 8 p.m. while its spinoff, “All American: Homecoming,” earned a 0.11 ratings score and brought in 408,000 viewers on average in the 9 p.m. slot.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In terms of Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first with a 0.5 rating in the demo and 1.7 million total average viewers in primetime. “Vencer La Ausencia” started off the night at 8 p.m. with a rating score of 0.5 and a total viewership of 1.5 million on average. “Los Ricos También Lloran,” which aired from 9 p.m through 11 p.m., earned a 0.5 ratings score and brought in 1.7 average million viewers.

Telemundo came in second place both in terms of rating in the demo and total viewership, earning an average 0.2 ratings score and bringing 827,000 average total viewers. “Exatlón Estados Unidos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., earned a ratings score of 0.2 and drew in an average viewership of 956,000. “La Reina del Sur” came next at 9 p.m., hitting a 0.2 rating and receiving 785,000 total viewers on average. “El Fuego del Destino” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a ratings score of 0.2 and a total viewership of 742,000 on average.

