Ratings: ‘CMA Fest’ Tops ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers on Wednesday

Katie Campione
·3 min read

It should come as no surprise that “Big Brother” once again led primetime on Wednesday night. The CBS stalwart secured a 0.79 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the highest-rated of the night.

But ABC’s airing of “CMA Fest” edged out the competition program in terms of total viewers, drawing 3.9 million eyeballs compared to “Big Brother” with 3.8 million.

Despite the strong showing for “Big Brother,” CBS couldn’t hold onto the momentum with the rest of its programming, prompting it to sink to an average 0.44 in the demo and only 2.4 million total viewers.

Here’s how the rest of primetime looked among the broadcast networks:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 0.51 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 3.9 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data. This year’s “CMA Fest” aired on the network throughout primetime.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.44 in the demo, while NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million. NBC was third in ratings with an average 0.33 in the demo, and CBS was third in total viewers with an average of 2.4 million.

For CBS, “Big Brother” kicked things off with a 0.79 demo rating and 3.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Challenge: USA” slipped to a 0.38 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers. A rerun of “S.W.A.T” ended the night with a 0.17 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

On NBC, re-airings of the “One Chicago” franchise aired through primetime, beginning with “Chicago Med,” which earned a 0.26 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” took home a 0.34 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers. “Chicago PD” climbed to a 0.37 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.3 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 1.9 million. “MasterChef” received a 0.36 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “So You Think You Can Dance” drew a 0.23 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.03 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 290,000. “Mysteries Decoded” had a 0.03 demo rating and 405,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Wellington Paranormal” got a 0.02 demo rating and 199,000 total viewers. A rerun of “Wellington Paranormal” stayed steady with a 0.02 rating but fell to 151,000 total viewers at 9:30.

Neither The CW nor Fox air original programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision took the lead in ratings with a 0.4 average in the demo compared to Telemundo’s 0.3. But Telemundo pulled ahead in viewers, averaging 1.3 million while Univision mustered 1 million.

On Telemundo, “Casa de Famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., elicited a 0.4 demo score and 1.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Amor Valiente” managed to secure a 0.3 rating in the key demo and 1.1 million viewers. At 10, “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” closed out primetime with a 0.3 key demo score and 1.1 million total viewers.

For Univision, the Leagues Cup match between the LA Galaxy and Guadalajara had a 0.4 demo rating and 1 million total viewers from 8 p.m. to 10:25 p.m. “Fútbol Central” finished out primetime with a 0.4 demo rating and 961,000 total viewers.

