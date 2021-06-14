Ratings: Celebrity Family Feud Tops Sunday, Dog Show Outperforms Moodys

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud this week scored a 0.6 rating along with 4.6 million total viewers, slipping from its season opener yet still topping Sunday in the demo.

Leading out of that, The Chase (3.5 mil/0.5) was down a tick while To Tell the Truth (3 mil/0.4) was steady.

Over on CBS, 60 Minutes delivered Sunday’s biggest audience, with 6.2 million viewers (and a 0.4 rating).

Elsewhere:

FOX | Westminster Kennel Dog Show coverage averaged 2.2 mil and a 0.3 (compared to The Moodys‘ most recent 550K/0.2, just saying).

NBC | U.S. Olympics trials coverage averaged 2.1 mil and a 0.4.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (4600K/0.1) added some eyeballs, while Batwoman (410K/0.1) dropped a few.

