Ratings: CBS Dramas Eye Season Highs in Audience, Nancy Drew Goes Low
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Friday drama trifecta all hit season highs in audience, while S.W.A.T. also landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win.
S.W.A.T. (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) and Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.4) were both steady in the demo, while Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth (but of course easily copped Friday’s largest audience).
Tying S.W.A.T. for the demo win were ABC’s Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.5) and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5), both of which were down a tenth.
Elsewhere, NBC’s Home Sweet Home (1.3 mil/0.2) was steady, while The CW’s Nancy Drew (310K/0.0) slipped a new audience low.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
