Ratings: CBS Brings Back Its Thursday Night Comedy Slate With a Bang

CBS’ Thursday night comedy slate is back with a bang. Not only was the Season 6 premiere of “Young Sheldon” the most-watched program of the night with 6.9 million viewers, but the debut of “So Help Me Todd” notched an audience of 4.8 million, making it the top-performing broadcast pilot of the fall TV season so far.

“Ghosts” is also back, with the first episode of Season 2 boasting an impressive 6.5 million viewers, which is up more than 11% from its pilot viewership last year. The episode was the highest-rated program of the night among the 18-49 demographic, with a 0.55.

It should come as no surprise that CBS averaged the most viewers across primetime. But while “Ghosts” and “Young Sheldon” (0.51 rating) fared well in the demo, “So Help Me Todd” and “CSI: Vegas” couldn’t hold onto the momentum.

NBC’s “Law & Order” lineup managed to edge CBS out of the highest-rated title, averaging a 0.5 to CBS’ 0.39 (third place).

Here’s how the rest of primetime panned out among the broadcasters:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.5 rating in the key demo. CBS came in first in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to official live + same day Nielsen data.

ABC was second in ratings with an average 0.44 in the demo, while NBC came in second in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million. CBS was third in ratings with an average 0.39 in the demo, and ABC was third in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million.

On NBC, “Law & Order” kicked things off with a 0.49 demo rating and 4.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Law & Order: SVU” locked up a 0.53 in the demo and 4.7 million total viewers. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” ended the night with a 0.49 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers at 10.

As for CBS, the Thursday night comedy slate began with “Young Sheldon,” which aired to a 0.51 demo rating and 6.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, the premiere of “Ghosts” Season 2 spooked up a 0.55 demo rating and 6.5 million total viewers. “So Help Me Todd” sunk to a 0.37 demo rating and 4.8 million total viewers at 9, and “CSI: Vegas” only managed a 0.27 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 10.

On ABC, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” with Tiki Barber, Lauren Ash and Jim Jefferies spun up a 0.48 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Hocus Pocus” lured a 0.42 in the demo and 2.5 million total viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.29 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 1.5 million. “Hell’s Kitchen” cooked up a 0.39 in the demo and 1.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Welcome to Flatch” dropped to a 0.18 demo rating and 821,000 total viewers. “Call Me Kat” rounded things out with a 0.2 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers at 9:30.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.04 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 249,000. “Bump” aired to a 0.05 demo rating and 243,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., followed by a special episode of the show at 8:30, which mustered a 0.04 and 162,000 total viewers. “Great Chocolate Showdown” had a 0.04 and 295,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither Fox nor The CW air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Telemundo came in first, airing the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards throughout primetime to a 0.5 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

Univision was second with a 0.4 in the demo and 1.3 million total viewers across primetime. “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” received a 0.4 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. “Los ricos también lloran,” which aired from 9 to 11, also got a 0.4 in the demo and 1.3 million total viewers.

