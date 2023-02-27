Ratings: The Blacklist Goes Low With Sunday Move, CBS Dramas Rebound
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s AFV (!) led Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with the night’s biggest audience.
NBC | Leading out of a Dateline rerun (3.2 million viewers/0.3 demo rating), Magnum P.I. (3.6 mil/0.3) dipped from last week’s time slot premiere. The Blacklist (2.3 mil/0.2, TVLine reader grade “B+”) opened its farewell run down from last season’s mostly-Friday averages (3 mil/0.3), matching series lows.
More from TVLine
La Brea Boss Teases Finale's 'Bleak' Aftermath of Explosive Twist, Weighs In on Talk of '6-Episode Final Season'
The Blacklist: [Spoiler] Makes a Surprise Return in Final Season Premiere -- Plus, Grade the Episode!
SNL: Woody Harrelson Is Urged to, Um, 'Unleash' in Cologuard Ad Parody
CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (6.7 million viewers), The Equalizer (6.3 mil/0.4), East New York (4.6 mil/0.4) and NCIS: LA (4.4 mil/0.4) all rebounded from last Sunday’s sad, sad viewer totals, with the latter two also rising in the demo.
ABC | AFV (4.3 mil/0.6) and Episode 2 of The Company You Keep (2.4 mil/0.5) both grew, while American Idol (5.1 mil/0.5) dipped.
FOX | The Simpsons did 1.2 mil/0.3, followed by The Great North‘s 730K/0.2, Bob’s Burgers‘ 850K/0.2 and Family Guy‘s 930K/0.3.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.
Launch Gallery: Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter