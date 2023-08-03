Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere Locks Down Wednesday Night Win for CBS

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

The premiere of “Big Brother” Season 25 locked down a Wednesday night ratings win for CBS.

As viewers tuned in to watch the new season of the reality series featuring Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, “Big Brother” scored a 0.73 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 and a total viewership of 3.4 million, making it the highest-rated- and most-viewed program of the night, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

The boost from the “Big Brother” premiere led CBS to become the highest-rated and most-watched network of the night with an average rating of 0.45 and an average total viewership of 2.5 million. After “Big Brother” kicked off the night at 8 p.m., “Young Sheldon” scored a 0.23 rating and brought in 1.6 million viewers at 9:30 p.m. before a rerun of “CSI: Vegas” at 10 p.m. earned a 0.16 rating and drew in 1.5 million total viewers.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

After CBS, Fox came in second place in ratings and came fourth in total viewership, scoring an average rating of 0.27 in the demo and drawing in 1.7 million viewers on average. “Masterchef” scored a 0.34 rating in the demo and drew in 2 million viewers at 8 p.m., while the 9 p.m. airing of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” garnered a 0.19 rating and brought in 1.3 million viewers.

Next came ABC with the third-highest ratings of the night with an average 0.20 rating, while coming in third place for total viewers with 1.8 million viewers on average. “Judge Steve Harvey” started off the night at 8 p.m. with a demo score of 0.28 and a total viewership of 2.9 million viewers, while “The Wonder Years” at 9 p.m. scored a 0.21 demo rating and drew in 1.6 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., a rerun of “Abbott Elementary” garnered a 0.16 rating and brought in 1.2 million viewers and a rerun of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with an average rating of 0.14 and 1.2 million viewers.

Story continues

NBC came in fourth place in ratings with an average 0.16 in the demo while coming in second place for total viewers with 2.1 million viewers. At 8 p.m., “LA Fire & Rescue” averaged a 0.21 rating and nabbed 2.4 million total viewers before a rerun of “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. scored an average rating of 0.15 and a viewership of 2.2 million. Another “Chicago Fire” rerun at 10 p.m. scored a 0.13 rating and drew in 1.8 million viewers at 10 p.m.

The CW came in fifth place both in the demo with an average 0.03 rating and in terms of total viewers with 289,000 viewers. “Nancy Drew” scored a rating of 0.04 and a total viewership of 372,000 at 8 p.m. and “Riverdale” brought in a rating of 0.03 and drew in 205,000 viewers at 9 p.m.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first place both in ratings and in total viewership with a 0.3 rating in the demo and 1.3 million total viewers for primetime. From from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. “Eternamente Amándonos” started the night with a rating of 0.2 and 982,000 viewers. Next came “Tierra de esperanza” at 9 p.m., which scored a ratings of 0.4 and drew in 1.5 million total viewers before “Mujer” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a rating of 0.3 in the demo and 1.3 million total viewers.

Telemundo came in second place in ratings and total viewership, averaging a rating score of 0.2 in the demo and a total viewership of 695,000. Reality competition series “Los 50” brought in a rating of 0.2 and drew in 831,000 viewers during its 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. airing before “Secretos de Sangre” scored a 0.2 rating and drew in 607,000 total viewers at 10 p.m.

The post Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere Locks Down Wednesday Night Win for CBS appeared first on TheWrap.