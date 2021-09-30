Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Finale Anchors Wednesday Win for CBS

“Big Brother” came to a big finish on Wednesday, when CBS finished first in primetime ratings. The network was runner-up to NBC and its “One Chicago” lineup in terms of total viewers, however.

As on Tuesday night, readers should consider the early Nielsen numbers for The CW subject to significant adjustment. Once again, the youth-skewing broadcast network was preempted in the New York City market for Yankees baseball. So yeah, “In the Dark” numbers are inflated.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Survivor” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.9 rating and 5.7 million total viewers. From 9 to 11, the “Big Brother” Season 23 finale averaged a 0.9 rating and 3.5 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.7. NBC was first in total viewers with 6.5 million, Fox was third with 3.4 million.

For NBC, “Chicago Med” at 8 posted a 0.7 rating and 6.5 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” drew a 0.8 rating and 7.1 million total viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 had a 0.7 rating and 6.1 million total viewers.

For Fox, “The Masked Singer” at 8 earned a 0.9 rating and 4.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Alter Ego” got a 0.5 rating and 2.5 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.5 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.5 rating and 3.1 million total viewers. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” got a 0.5 rating and 2.6 million total viewers in its second outing. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. “Home Economics” at 9:30 managed a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million total viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 closed out primetime with a 0.3 rating and 2 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 825,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 748,000 total viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.2 rating and 903,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.