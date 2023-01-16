Ratings: Bengals' Wild Card Playoff Win Draws 21 Million+, Critics Choice Dips

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s broadcast of the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Wild Card playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens averaged 21.2 million total viewers and a 5.6 demo rating — dominating Sunday night in all measures, of course, though down a tick from the year-ago prelim numbers for the comparable Steelers/Chiefs match-up.

Over on CBS, East New York (5.1 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Los Angeles (4.5 mil/0.3) both dipped in the demo, with the latter matching its series low (set back on Oct. 23). NCIS: LA, though, is looking at its best audience since Oct. 30.

The CW’s broadcast of the Critics Choice Awards (900K/0.1) was down from last year’s tallies (1.1 mil/0.2); view the complete list of winners.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

