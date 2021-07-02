Ratings: Beat Shazam, Sheldon Rerun Lead Thursday as ABC's Slate Slips

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Beat Shazam this week scored a 0.4 rating while drawing 1.8 million total viewers, holding steady and topping Thursday in the demo.

Over on CBS, a Young Sheldon rerun delivered the night’s biggest audience: 3.4 million viewers.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Making It (1.9 mil/0.3) dipped, while Good Girls (1.4 mil/0.3) was pretty steady.

ABC | When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren (2.6 mil/0.3) and Holey Moley (2.4 mil/0.3) both dropped two tenths in the demo, while The Hustler (1.9 mil/0.3) dipped one tenth.

