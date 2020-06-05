ABC may not have struck gold with the latest return of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” but the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted led comeback ended pretty strongly.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “Millionaire” finale at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 6.6 million viewers. At 9, “Holey Moley” drew a 0.7/4 and 3.9 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 had a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4 million, Univision was fourth with 1.6 million.

For CBS, between reruns, “Man With a Plan” at 8:30 got a 0.6/4 and 4.8 million viewers. At 9:30, “Broke” received a 0.5/3 and 4 million viewers. Another repeat finished off primetime.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.2 million, Fox was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 930,000.

For NBC, “Council of Dads” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “Blindspot” got a 0.3/2 and 2 million viewers. An NBC News special, “America in Crisis,” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 managed a 0.4/2 and 1.5 million viewers. At 9, “Labor of Love” settled for a 0.2/1 and 941,000 viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 479,000. “Burden of Truth” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 532,000 viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1/1 and 425,000 viewers.

Read original story Ratings: ABC’s ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Finale Tops Thursday At TheWrap