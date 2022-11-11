Ratings: ABC’s Special ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Pilot Airing Captures 1.8 Million Viewers

Natalie Oganesyan
·3 min read

ABC’s special airing of the pilot episode of “Reasonable Doubt,” the Hulu legal drama and Onyx Collective’s first series — which hails from director and executive producer Kerry Washington — averaged 1.8 million viewers on Thursday night, according to official Nielsen live plus same-day figures.

The debut episode, which first streamed on Hulu at the end of September, also drew a score of 0.2 in the 18-49 demo. While the special slightly outperformed the ratings drawn by “Alaska Daily,” which traditionally holds the Thursday 10 p.m. primetime slot, it nabbed almost a million viewers less in the time slot than last week and the week prior.

Here’s how the rest of the broadcast networks stacked up throughout the night:

While NBC was first in ratings, with 0.5, CBS won the night in terms of total viewership, seeing incremental percentage increases in live viewing across its slate of “Young Sheldon,” “Ghosts,” “So Help Me Todd” and “CSI: Vegas.” The former series drew 7.1 million total average viewers, a high since it scored 7.2 a month ago. Overall, the network averaged 4.9 million watchers.

Next in viewership was NBC, with new episodes of flagship procedurals “Law and Order,” which helped get the network to 3.7 million average viewers.

CBS and ABC were tied for second in ratings with 0.4, and the latter aired installments of “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” averaging viewers in the high 3 million ranges. Overall, ABC scored 3.2 million total viewers on average, making it the third network in terms of watchers.

Fox was fourth in ratings, with 0.3, and fourth in viewership, averaging 1.5 million across primetime. The network’s slate included “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Welcome to Flatch” and “Call Me Kat.” All programs remained relatively steady in the demo, while seeing slight dips in viewership.

Fifth was The CW, which drew 0.1 in the demo and 620,000 viewers overall. The network, which alongside Fox doesn’t air primetime programming at 10 p.m., had back-to-back showings of “Walker” and spinoff “Walker: Independence.”

When it comes to Spanish-language networks, Univision won with a 0.4 rating in the demo and 1.5 million total average viewers. “Vencer La Ausencia” started off the night at 8 p.m. and received a rating of 0.4 in the demo and a viewership of 1.4 million on average. At 9 p.m. “Los Ricos También Lloran” earned a 0.5 in the demo and 1.6 million total average viewers and “La Madrastra” closed off the night by receiving a 0.5 in ratings and 1.5 million total viewers on average.

Telemundo came in second place both in terms of rating in the demo and total average viewership, as the network saw a 0.2 rating and 851,000 average total viewers for the night. “Exatlón Estados Unidos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., earned a ratings score of 0.3 and brought an average viewership of 957,000. “La Reina del Sur” came next and brought in a 0.3 rating and 828,000 total viewers on average, and “El Fuego del Destino” finished the night with a rating of 0.1 in the demo and a total viewership of 731,000 on average.

