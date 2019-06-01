Who is boxing's heavyweight champion? Rating Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

The heavyweight division is dominated by three contrasting characters. Here, Sporting News looks at several attributes required to be boxing’s main man and judges who among Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, possesses the most key assets.

Power

Only one winner here, and it's Deontay Wilder. Take the Alabama man’s punch away and you’re left with someone who would likely go life and death with the likes of Dominic Guinn and Ray Austin. Wilder’s power, especially in his right hand, really is one of the most significant advantages in all of boxing.

Joshua possesses heavy artillery as his record suggests, but a lot of his success has come by overwhelming opponents rather than finding that one-shot finish. Fury, the proprietor of average power, certainly has enough to command respect, but he lacks the zing that Joshua has, and AJ is way behind Wilder.

Boxing ability

Another easy one, and this time the victor is Tyson Fury. Exquisite footwork combined with superb upper-body movement has seen Fury make fools out of Dereck Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. With the ability to win fights from a southpaw position as well as his orthodox stance, Fury takes the sweet science seriously and is, by far, the most skilled heavyweight available today.

Joshua, although once a battering ram, has applied excellence to his skills in recent years. Remaining patient behind a good jab, he has neglected the ferociousness and speed that made him a box-office attraction, but his slow transition from fighter to boxer was required. Wilder, despite having a technician like Mark Breland in his corner, still demonstrates poor habits in his technique, and after a decade as a professional it doesn’t look like he will ever be as smooth as some of his heavyweight rivals.

Accolades

This is surely Joshua’s. World silver and Olympic gold as a novice amateur and three world titles in quick time as a professional are evidence that the Watford man is the most decorated heavyweight today. Fury’s claim to the lineal title is a valuable asset, but even that honor falls short compared to what Joshua has accomplished since joining the sport as a troublesome 18-year-old. Wilder, although the owner of an Olympic bronze medal, simply doesn’t compare with Joshua’s honors list.

Speed

Another one that goes to Joshua, but only because of his combination punching. In terms of who throws the quickest jab, Fury wins by a distance, but his patient approach means that his hands hardly reel off multiple attacks. When in range, Joshua has demonstrated on several occasions just how devastating his speed is, and it's the asset that has brought him the most success.

Star power

The promotion of Anthony Joshua, especially in the UK, by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, has been masterful. Despite moments of recklessness early in his life, Joshua’s determination to turn his life around combined with his athletic prowess and entertaining fighting style have his home fans pouring out in the tens of thousands to watch him perform. A regular stadium draw, Joshua performs on a stage that Fury and Wilder have yet to replicate.

Although negotiating tactics between the three often center on Joshua’s popularity, that doesn’t mean that his rivals are nonentities — and their popularity also depends which side of the pond you're on. Wilder’s current run of exciting fights and explosive knockouts is registering with the mainstream, and Fury’s well-documented battle with mental health issues has won him admiration. Joshua's U.S. debut vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. will help his recognition in the States. Give Joshua the edge based on his global starpower.

Defense

Despite hitting the deck on multiple occasions, Fury’s defense is usually spot on when he’s not taking obscene risks. Possessing the most natural ability of the three, the Gypsy King's measurement of distance via his footwork and jab is Hopkinsesque. When an opponent does get close, Fury is able to tie them up to deter any onslaughts. With Wilder and Joshua heavily reliant on their power, mastering defensive strategies is still something that they’re learning.

Chin

Possibly the hardest attribute to judge as all three men have showed vulnerability at various times and have been seconds away from disaster. With Joshua and Fury displaying cracks in their armor more than Wilder and hitting the deck more frequently, this one goes to the Alabama man, who demonstrated a real toughness when resisting the wild attacks of Luis Ortiz in March 2018.

Marketability

With Wilder and Fury consistently being outspoken on sensitive issues, their opinions are a nightmare for the advertising world. Joshua doesn’t have any problem in that area. Already the owner of multiple endorsement deals with global brands such as Beats By Dre and Under Armour, Joshua (and his squeaky-clean image) will have companies fighting to have him as their face of their product.