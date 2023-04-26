The (rather daft) mortgage myths that could cost you your home

The mortgage myths that could cost you your home

Invoking rights under the Magna Carta, quibbling over signatures and claiming "strawman status" are just some of the ways borrowers have attempted to avoid paying their mortgage.

Hundreds of thousands of households face significant jumps in their repayments this year, as the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation grips households.

But subscribing to dangerous myths circulating on the internet could cost borrowers their home.

More than 200,000 households had already fallen behind on payments by the end of June 2022, according to the Financial Conduct Authority.

Many of these borrowers owe thousands of pounds in missed payments and the City watchdog has warned a further 356,000 mortgage borrowers could face payment difficulties by the end of June 2024.

If borrowers are at risk of defaulting they should raise any concerns with their lender as soon as possible and agree a repayment plan.

Households are being warned not to pay any heed to mortgage myths touted on social media and internet blogs, which claim borrowers can get away with not paying their mortgage because of bizarre technicalities.

Martyn James, a consumer champion who worked at the Financial Ombudsman Service for nine years, said: “These types of myths have been going round for years – if I had a pound for every person who insisted their mortgage was not enforceable because of a loophole in the contract I’d be rich.

“I have seen people lose their house because they refused to back down and accept the facts, they were so convinced by the myth they had read on the internet.”

The Magna Carta does not mean you don’t have to pay your mortgage

A litany of cases have been escalated to the ombudsman in recent years by borrowers claiming rights granted by ancient authorities mean they do not need to repay their home loan.

In one case a couple insisted their mortgage was not binding or legally enforceable, submitting a letter template downloaded from the internet which cited the 13th century Magna Carta and the 17th century Bill of Rights.

The Magna Carta - Salisbury Cathedral/PA

The ombudsman ruling on the case said the claims were all too familiar. The internet is littered with dangerous conspiracy theories which promote the belief that the Government and Britain's laws have no powers over the population – and borrowers have no obligation to repay a loan.

Mr James said: “I have seen people cite random laws and swear blind that according to legislation they do not need to repay their mortgage. But there are no rights and nothing in legislation that would give you a free house.

“The claims are common on social media platforms and I think some people spread the myths deliberately and maliciously, but others genuinely feel they are some sort of law experts.”

No, you are not a ‘strawman’

In September last year the City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority warned scammers were targeting people in financial difficulties and promising to help wipe their debt – for a high fee.

These companies peddle conspiracy theories alluding to the “strawman”, “freeman of the land” and “sovereign citizen” – commonly used by tax protesters to shirk legal responsibilities.

The “strawman” theory claims a person has two personas, the physical body and their legal entity, the strawman. Subscribers to the theory believe the strawman, rather than the physical persona, is responsible for legal obligations such as paying taxes and honouring contracts.

The theory is riddled with complex wormholes, but some borrowers have ultimately used it to claim they are not required to pay their mortgage – after all, it is the responsibility of their “strawman” persona. Some have gone as far as to claim the bank must refund all previous mortgage payments made on this basis.

Mr James said: “The more dire a situation gets, the more a borrower can hold on to insane theories.”

Your bank does not need to sign the mortgage deed

Desperate borrowers have unsuccessfully claimed that a contract is not valid because their lender did not sign the mortgage deed, but this reasoning is false. Only a borrower is legally required to sign a mortgage deed, not the lender, and this is the case in the vast majority of home loans.

The ombudsman has repeatedly criticised these theories as having “no basis in law, logic or common sense”.