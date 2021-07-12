Rath Yatra begins at Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple, Gujarat CM offers prayers

A visual Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 12 (ANI): Rath Yatra began at Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of which Chief Minister Vijay Rupani offered his prayers to Lord Jagannath.

Jagannath Temple is all decked up ahead of Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Lord Jagannath Temple in the early hours of Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, also visited the temple in Ahmedabad to offer prayers on early Monday morning before the annual Rath Yatra took off from the temple. (ANI)