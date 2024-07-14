Advertisement

Rate the players in the Euro 2024 final

BBC
England player ratings graphic
[BBC]

The Euro 2024 final between England and Spain - which you can follow here - is under way.

You can rate the players out of 10 below and come back 30 minutes after full-time to see the final ratings.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement