Rate Increase for Nurses’ and Homemakers Services

MIDDLESEX COUNTY - The Middlesex County Council deliberated on the subject of wage increases for the county's Nurses' and Homemakers Services. Amidst staffing difficulties intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic, ParaMed Home Health Care, the service provider since 2003, has sought this wage hike to retain and attract skilled care providers.

The report was presented to council by Joe Winser, Manager of Social and Children’s Services. Winser underscored the challenges faced by ParaMed, echoing issues faced by many organizations in the aftermath of the pandemic. He emphasized the necessity of the wage increase to ensure the continuity of quality care to the residents of Middlesex County. "ParaMed, like many other organizations, are facing challenges with staffing after COVID," Winser pointed out, advocating for the rate adjustment.

During the discussion, Councillor Brian Ropp sought clarification on whether home care service providers received additional compensation for mileage. Winser responded, stating that while all wage costs are covered, there is no additional mileage compensation beyond the general pay.

The proposed wage increase, which elevates the rate from $31.44 to the suggested $41.21 for the Personal Support Services (PSS), aligns with the strategic focus of Middlesex County. This strategy emphasizes community wellness, innovative social services, youth engagement, and promoting active transportation and public transit.

After a brief discussion, the motion for the wage increase was successfully moved by Councillor John Brennan, seconded by Councillor Ropp, and was passed with unanimous approval. With this decision, Middlesex County demonstrates its dedication to the well-being and livelihood of both its residents and the dedicated workforce that supports them.

David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner