Rataj scores 30, Oregon State beats Santa Clara 83-69

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj put up 30 points as Oregon State beat Santa Clara 83-69 on Saturday night.

Rataj added six rebounds for the Beavers (16-6, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Nate Kingz added 16 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Damarco Minor had 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Broncos (14-8, 6-3) were led in scoring by Adama Bal, who finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals. Johnny O'Neil added 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Santa Clara. Christoph Tilly had 10 points.

Oregon State took the lead with 8:59 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Rataj led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 32-30 at the break. Oregon State pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 13 points. They outscored Santa Clara by 12 points in the final half, as Rataj led the way with a team-high 22 second-half points.

Oregon State plays Tuesday against Gonzaga on the road, and Santa Clara hosts Saint Mary's (CA) on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

